DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Frank Budde as its vice president of finance. In this role, Budde will have responsible for the firm's financial planning and analysis, as well as its customer relationship management platform.
Budde has extensive finance and accounting experience with a deep background in financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and company integrations. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University in Ohio. He comes to BluSky from a $4 billion publicly traded plastics manufacturing company, where he served as its global finance director.
"We're very pleased to have Frank join the BluSky team," said Troy Vallier, the firm's chief financial officer. "He has a proven record of driving value and results that will be instrumental in delivering our financial goals."
Originally from Ohio, Budde has relocated to Denver, CO.
