DENVER, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national restoration company, has appointed Drew Bisping as its company president. Bisping currently serves as BluSky's chief corporate development and strategy officer. In his new role as president he will oversee the firm's sales and operations functions while continuing to lead selective merger and acquisition efforts. He will continue reporting to Kent Stemper, BluSky's chief executive officer.
"Drew took over our mergers and acquisitions in late 2019 and has done a remarkable job. In addition to merging with two outstanding restoration firms in the past 16 months, he led BluSky through the complex integration of those firms," said Stemper. "Moving into this new role will bring Drew's strategic expertise to the entire company."
Bisping joined BluSky in 2007 and quickly advanced through the organization. He served as chief operating officer for six years prior to becoming chief corporate development and strategy officer. His ongoing focus has been guiding the firm's operational growth while fostering strong corporate values.
"I am truly excited to help lead our people through the next chapter of what is already an amazing BluSky story," Bisping said. "We're bringing a new and fresh offering to the entire restoration industry while protecting the BluSky family culture that makes us unique. I'm honored to be part of that and I'm very grateful for our team."
Bisping will be based at BluSky corporate headquarters outside of Denver, Colorado where he lives with his wife and three children.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. BluSky has merged with four restoration firms in the past three years and has grown its national presence, with over 800 employees in 36 locations throughout the United States. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
