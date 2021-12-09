DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, December 7, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR).
The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 41 offices in 18 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by J.C Restoration, Inc., BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Illinois markets.
"J.C. Restoration is a name that's synonymous with integrity and stellar customer service in the Greater Chicago area," said Drew Bisping, BluSky president. "Partnering with them doesn't just make us bigger, it allows us both to better serve our clients in Chicagoland and throughout the U.S."
Founded in 1982, J.C. Restoration, Inc. is a family-owned and operated restoration firm that has successfully restored damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of home and business owners. JCR president Warner Cruz will step away from day-to-day operations of the merged company and join the BluSky corporate development team. Kent Stemper will continue as CEO of the merged firm.
"We're thrilled to bring our companies together," said Cruz. "This partnership will give our team a greater ability to serve our clients' needs everywhere they operate. I'm enthusiastic about the opportunities this provides for our work-family as well. BluSky's leadership, culture, and community service falls directly in line with our core values."
Today's announcement is the eighth in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last four years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.
