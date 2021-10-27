DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Morton, Illinois-based Menold Construction and Restoration, Inc.
"Menold and its owners have an outstanding reputation in the restoration community," said Drew Bisping, BluSky president. "Their company culture and ours align closely and we're excited about what we'll be able to accomplish together in Illinois as one team."
The merged companies will continue as BluSky Restoration Contractors, operating 40 offices in 18 states from coast to coast. In addition to restoration services currently provided by Menold, BluSky plans to add its commercial roofing and healthcare restoration business lines to the Illinois markets.
Founded in 1977, Menold is a full-service restoration firm serving commercial and residential clients in central Illinois with offices in Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, and Champaign-Urbana. Menold chief executive officer Jeff Neihouser will step away from day-to-day operations of the merged company and join the BluSky executive leadership team as senior vice president of operational review. Kent Stemper will continue as CEO of the merged firm.
"With over 40 years of success as Menold Construction and Restoration, we are excited to be able to provide stability and opportunity for years to come. Merging with BluSky presents significant opportunities for our clients and our team members," said Neihouser. "We are exceptionally proud of our history of excellence, and equally excited about the future possibilities."
Today's announcement is the sixth in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions in the last four years to support BluSky growth. BluSky has grown from a privately-owned Colorado startup in 2004 to one of the largest national restoration firms in the United States.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the Continental U.S. and Continental U.S. Island Communities. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
