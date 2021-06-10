MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Mike Scott as vice president of its Memphis, Tennessee, office. In his new role, Scott will be responsible for managing all of BluSky's Memphis branch operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.
"We're excited to welcome Mike to our team," said Chris Popwell, BluSky midsouth regional vice president. "Not only will he bring a tight focus on quality assurance, but he'll also be a strong champion of the customer service, teamwork, and integrity that our clients count on every day."
Scott began his career in the construction industry more than 25 years ago, and is a licensed HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractor in the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. He lives in Arlington, TN, with his three children.
###
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. BluSky has merged with four restoration firms in the past three years and has grown its national presence, with over 800 employees in 36 locations throughout the United States. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
Media Contact
Chip McCraw, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, +1 (336) 669-0422, cmccraw@goblusky.com
SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC