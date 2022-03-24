Internal promotion reflects the restoration firm's strong bench talent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Aaron Woods to vice president of the firm's Little Rock, AR, office.
"We're always thrilled when we have the opportunity to promote leaders from within the BluSky ranks," said Jeff Thornsbury, the firm's chief human resources officer. "Aaron has been a key part of our success and we're pleased to promote him to this leadership position."
Woods began his career in the construction industry more than 10 years ago and entered the restoration industry five years ago. He joined BluSky in 2020 as a national project manager. His career highlights include assisting in the management of large loss hurricane reconstruction and multi-state project management and coordination.
He holds multiple certifications that are specific to the restoration industry, including all-lines adjuster licenses, CHRT (Certified Healthcare Restoration Technician), OSHA, and project management certificates..
Woods will lead his teams in operations, business development, customer relationships, and project management. He reports to Chris Popwell, regional vice president of the firm's midsouth region, which oversees offices in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas.
