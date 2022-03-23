TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Steve Lindstrom to vice president of the firm's Tampa, FL, office.
"We strive to promote leaders from within the BluSky ranks," said Jeff Thornsbury, the firm's chief human resources officer. "Steve has been instrumental in our success in Atlanta and I'm confident he'll build on BluSky's exceptional customer experience in Tampa."
Lindstrom joined BluSky in 2019 as a project director in the firm's Atlanta office.He has been actively working in the construction and renovation industry for nearly 20 years. He also has extensive sales and sales management experience and has won several company awards for consistently exceeding goals. He earned a bachelor's degree from Fordham University and holds several certifications specific to the restoration industry, including IICRC Fire & Smoke Restoration Technician, Water Restoration Technician, and Certified Healthcare Restoration Technician.
Lindstrom will lead his teams in operations, business development, customer relationships, and project management. He reports to Kelley Brown, regional vice president of the firm's southeast region, which oversees offices in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.
###
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
Media Contact
Chip McCraw, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, +1 (336) 669-0422, cmccraw@goblusky.com
SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC