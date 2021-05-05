DENVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC today announced the appointments of Matthew Smith and Matthew Duguid as vice presidents of its Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado, offices.
Smith, previously vice president of BluSky's Colorado Springs location, has been named vice president of the firm's flagship Denver office. Smith began his career in 2006 as a catastrophe claims adjuster with a major insurance carrier. He joined BluSky in 2014 as a project director in Kansas City, and was promoted to the vice president role in Colorado Springs office in 2019. He holds degrees in communications and psychology from the University of Kansas.
Taking over for Smith in Colorado Springs is Duguid, who began his career in the construction and contracting industry over 25 years ago. He joined BluSky as a project manager in 2016. He was promoted to the role of project director a year later and has been instrumental in the growth of the firm's Colorado Springs office. He holds certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification and the Restoration Leadership Institute (IICRC).
"We're always delighted to promote leaders from within our ranks," said Kent Stemper, BluSky chief executive officer. "Both Matt Smith and Matt Duguid have contributed directly to our firm's success and I look forward to seeing their continued growth."
In their new roles, Smith and Duguid will be responsible oversight of all sales, operations and project-related activities for their respective markets. Both will report to Dave Brewer, regional vice president of BluSky's mountain west region.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. BluSky has merged with four restoration firms in the past three years and has grown its national presence, with over 800 employees in 36 locations throughout the United States. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
