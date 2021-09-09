BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, private equity-focused Intelligent Network firm BluWave announced that it has gained its 500th PE firm client. Founded in 2016 and rapidly growing ever since, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a significant achievement.
BluWave's founder & CEO, Sean Mooney, formed BluWave after spending nearly 20 years in private equity, where he experienced constant challenges associated with sourcing the exact-fit, third-party, expert resources he needed at the specific time he needed them: "Having experienced the challenge in private equity of getting the right resources I needed exactly when I needed them firsthand, I founded BluWave to provide a much-needed solution to one of the biggest challenges every person in business faces."
When reflecting on the explosive growth that BluWave has experienced over the past year, Houston Slatton, BluWave's senior director shares, "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring amazing groups together exactly when they need each other while navigating through the risks and opportunities of these challenging times."
"This year has sent our flywheel spinning at an incredible rate and we don't plan on slowing down anytime soon. I'm excited to see what the future holds," adds managing director Katie Marchetti.
"We do what we do because we're passionate about helping businesses succeed, it's what I call the Karma School of Business. We're thankful and honored to be able to help what has now been 500 PE clients drive alpha with ease by connecting them to the PE-grade resources they need exactly when they need them. I'm excited to continue growing BluWave so that we can help even more businesses succeed," concludes Sean Mooney.
About BluWave
BluWave is a private equity-focused Intelligent Network that leverages technology, proprietary data, and human ingenuity to connect private equity funds and proactively managed companies with best-in-class, PE-grade third-party resources for more efficient and effective due diligence and value creation activities. Visit https://bit.ly/2WRU6IO for more information.
