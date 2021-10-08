SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems announced today that David Spektor has joined the company as Controller. In his new role, Spektor will be part of the senior management team. He will manage the financial operations at BMI and will monitor and report key financial metrics to other members of the management team.
Spektor states, "I'm excited to join such a well-established and innovative company with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services. I look forward to working with the entire BMI team and helping to contribute towards its future growth."
Spektor is an experienced finance professional with over 15 years in accounting positions working with small, medium, and large technology companies. He has a strong business acumen in accounting, financial planning, forecasting, and leading various finance teams. Before joining BMI, Spektor held key positions in finance at companies such as Xicato, Cisco Systems, Hyperion Solutions, and Solectron. He enjoys helping companies improve their profitability and prides himself in his ability to solve financial challenges.
Bill Whitney, BMI's President and CEO, states that "David brings to BMI a wealth of experience from his previous time in other data-driven businesses. BMI is fortunate to have someone with David's technical and accounting caliber to meet the challenges of our demanding business environment. His experience in benefits, compliance, and accounting will all be necessary to the success of our business plans. We anticipate David will be a valuable management team member when it comes to improving and growing BMI as a company for many years to come."
About BMI Imaging
BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990s, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.
Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI offers public tenant, private tenant, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services)-compliant community cloud hosting services, enabling secure access to client data via the Web. BMI also provides systems integration services, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff and project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.
