CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, BN3TH and two videos about how BM3TH selected PLM and their thoughts on sustainability.
BN3TH, the men's underwear and apparel company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Formerly known as MyPakage after the patented technology that provides the ultimate comfort in underwear, BN3TH has a focus on sustainability, choosing environmentally-friendly materials and fabrics to make their products.
Realizing the need to upgrade to technology that could handle their rapid growth and speed up product development timelines, BN3TH made the decision to go with a product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. Nora Shaughnessy, Director of Product at BN3TH discusses the situation before PLM. "We were making changes to the BOM in Excel for 30 to 50 different styles. Then, in a separate place, we made changes to the measurements. Keeping all of those pieces of information the same is a challenge as we grow. We probably had roughly a hundred spreadsheets going at any one time."
Today, their tech packs are accurate, hundreds of spreadsheets have been eliminated, their sustainability practices are easier to manage, timelines are streamlined and one single source of the truth exists for all product data.
Find out the path they took to get to this point and watch the two videos about PLM selection and sustainability.
BN3TH (http://www.bn3th.ca)
RADICALLY BETTER UNDERWEAR. We started BN3TH in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to radically change how men think about underwear. No one performs at their best when they're adjusting. Or shifting. Or sweaty.
Increased Comfort = Increased Performance
We were the first to create underwear with a three-dimensional pouch, and our patented MyPakage Pouch Technology™ remains the key to our uniquely supportive fit. We engineer underwear and base layers that keep you comfortable for full days on the mountain, on the water, in the gym or in the office.
Over time, we evolved as a company to begin championing a full range of apparel for any and every consumer, endeavour, occasion, climate and style. We work hard to minimize the environmental impact of our business and contribute to causes that help preserve our planet.
