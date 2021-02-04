NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon will report financial results on the following dates:
- First Quarter 2021 – Friday, April 16, 2021
- Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021
Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.
