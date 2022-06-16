U.S. Dermatology Partners Welcomes Board-Certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist Cameron West, MD, FAAD to Their Wichita, Kansas Clinic Location
WICHITA, Kan., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners welcomes Board-Certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist Dr. Cameron West to their Wichita, Kansas clinic location.
Dr. Cameron West is pleased to return to Wichita, Kansas, where he earned his medical degree and completed his internship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita. He then pursued a research fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Health and completed his Dermatology residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock, Texas. After several years in private practice, Dr. West completed a Dermatopathology fellowship at ProPath in Dallas, Texas.
Dr. West will treat a wide variety of general skin disorders for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in contact dermatitis, psoriasis, cutaneous lymphomas, and skin cancer prevention.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. West, please call (316) 799-3940 or request an appointment online.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest and most sought-after dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With nearly 90 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
