ENTERPRISE, Ala., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TW Orthodontics, which has four locations throughout Alabama, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Jeremy Scarpate to the practice. Dr. Scarpate joins fellow orthodontists Dr. Nick Turner, Dr. Brett Wood, and Dr. Christian Silva at TW Orthodontics. The four orthodontists are supported by dozens of experienced orthodontic assistants, treatment coordinators, and administrative staff at their offices in Andalusia, Enterprise, Montgomery, and Selma, AL.
Dr. Scarpate earned his Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University, before joining the United States Air Force, as a commissioned officer. Dr. Scarpate attended the University of Florida College of Dentistry. He then graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Orthodontic Residency Program. Before joining TW Orthodontics, he earned Board-Certification in Orthodontics and retired from the Air Force as a Colonel.
"I'm thrilled to join TW Orthodontics," said Dr. Scarpate. "I grew up in a military family, and then joined the military, so I've lived all over the world. But Alabama has always felt like home to me, and TW Orthodontics is exactly the type of practice I was determined to join."
Continuing he said, "My peers at TW Orthodontics are some of the most respected orthodontic experts in the state. We share the same commitment to leveraging the advances in technology, and utilizing innovative treatments to provide the most effective orthodontic care available."
TW Orthodontics is a top-rated practice. With thousands of five-star reviews on Google, TW Orthodontics provides complete orthodontic treatment for children, teens, and adults. Orthodontic treatments available to correct misaligned teeth and bite disorders include traditional braces, clear braces, Damon™ self-ligating braces, Invisalign, and 3M™ Clarity™ aligners. The practice also treats TMJ disorders and provides interceptive orthodontics for young patients to prevent severe problems from developing in the future, and to expedite orthodontic treatment in their teen years.
TW Orthodontics also provides custom mouthguards for patient athletes undergoing orthodontic treatment, and oral and maxillofacial surgery to correct misaligned jaws, remove impacted wisdom teeth, adjust cleft palates, and add dental implants.
"TW Orthodontics is a family-focused practice. We care for each patient as we would care for our own family members. That means we emphasize clear communication, by explaining all treatment options, expectations, and projected outcomes, to each patient. We are available and eager to answer all questions our patients have, and we provide care in a comfortable, inviting, clean, modern, and safe environment. It is an honor to join this practice."
About TW Orthodontics
TW Orthodontics has four state-of-the-art orthodontic offices in Andalusia, Enterprise, Montgomery, and Selma. With four orthodontists and dozens of support staff, TW Orthodontics is a top-reviewed orthodontic practice in Alabama. TW Orthodontics accepts insurance, CareCredit, and offers customized financing plans for orthodontic treatment.
To learn more, visit https://www.twortho.com or contact one of the practice's office locations:
Enterprise
736 E Lee St
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 347-0096
Andalusia
403 Western Bypass
Andalusia, AL 36420
(334) 222-3054
Montgomery
4635 Woodmere Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36106
(334) 260-8166
Selma
107 YMCA Dr
Selma, AL 36701
(334) 874-6627
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE TW Orthodontics