LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boarding for Breast Cancer's (B4BC) virtual winter campaign, LOVE YOUR PEAKS Presented by Suja Organic kicks off today and runs through April 14. The goal of the LOVE YOUR PEAKS campaign is to get everyone outside doing winter activities they love in support of B4BC's mission to promote the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Statistics show that 30 minutes of exercise three-to-four days per week can reduce cancer risk by 30-50%. Participants are encouraged to dedicate a day of snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking at their nearest participating mountain resort, or going for a walk in their neighborhood to honor a loved one who has battled breast cancer or to celebrate their triumph.
LOVE YOUR PEAKS participants can register and fundraise online by joining the team of their local participating mountain resort, creating their own team, or participating as individuals where they live, ride, and play. 100% of registration fees and donations benefit B4BC's education, prevention, and survivorship programs. Registrants will also receive the gift of a B4BC beanie, neckie, giveaway tickets, Suja Organic products, Sun Bum products and stickers when they raise a minimum of $25. The more teams or individuals fundraise, the better the prizing opportunities. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraising individuals and teams throughout the campaign.
Registrants can also participate virtually by posting a photo or video wearing their best pink gear now through April 14 and tagging @b4bc and @sunbum with the hashtag #LoveYourPeaks for a chance to be featured on the B4BC social media channels and to win a B4BC + Sun Bum prize pack. There is no limit on the number of times participants can enter, but they must be registered to qualify for prize packs. Winners are chosen every Wednesday. Raffle tickets are available for additional opportunities to win sponsor prizes.
B4BC's athlete ambassadors will also join in the fun to help share the message of LOVE YOUR PEAKS. Athletes include Olympic gold medalists Torah Bright and Jamie Anderson, as well as Elena Hight, Hana Beaman, Mary Rand, Kaitlyn Farrington, Kimmy Fasani, Ty Walker, Katie Jo Myers and Meagen Ethell.
Participating Resorts include Camelback Mountain Resort, PA | Grand Targhee, WY | Taos Ski Valley, NM | Waterville Valley Resort, NH | The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA | Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA | Alpine Meadows/Squaw Valley, CA | and Mountain High, CA (more to come).
Special Events in compliance with local and state COVID-19 regulations:
- The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA | Feb. 10, 17, 24 + March 3 & Night Session Demos | March 20 Love Your Peaks Day
- Camelback Mountain Resort, PA | Feb. 13 Love Your Peaks Day
- Mountain High, CA | March 6 Scavenger Hunt + Pink Poker Run
- Grand Targhee, WY | March 12 - 13 Pink Poker Run
- Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA | TBD
- Waterville Valley Resort, NH | TBD
- Alpine Meadows/Squaw Valley, CA | TBD
Participating Sponsors: Suja Organic, SunBum, Yeti, The North Face, Vans, Pura Vida, Burton, GoPro, Dakine, Arbor, GNU, Smith, Union, Roxy, Nikita, Von Zipper, 32 Boots, 686, POW Gloves, Coal Headwear, Traeger, Rojo Outerwear, Armada, Enso, Merge4, Blendtec and OvRride.
Social Media Auction: Two Instagram Auctions Feb. 8-22, 2021 and March 22 – April 5, 2021; see official rules @b4bcauction for more details.
About B4BC: Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates early detection and a healthy, active and sustainable lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivor support programs.
About Suja Juice Co.
Suja Juice® is the nation's #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and among the fastest growing beverage companies in the U.S. With a wide range of cold-pressed organic offerings, Suja has a product for every lifestyle. Each of Suja's handcrafted lines are Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project verified. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaJuice.com.
