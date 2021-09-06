DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North County Property Group, the fastest growing and top ranked property management company in San Diego County, has announced that its CEO, Bob Preston, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM®). Bob will be serving NARPM at a national level for a two-year term as the Southwest Regional Vice President and board member for 2022-2024, having been nominated and elected by a group of property management peers within the industry. NARPM is the national association, trade organization, and lobbyist group for the residential property management industry. The organization is committed to support professional and ethical practices of rental home management through education, training, networking, and achievement designations. NARPM currently represents more than 6,0000 property management members nationwide.
"It is a great honor to serve on the NARPM board of directors as the Southwest Regional Vice President" said Bob Preston, CEO and Broker at North County Property Group. "The Southwestern states are quite diverse, with many regional influences, yet with common values for which all property managers need continued education."
NARPM hosts an annual Convention & Trade Show for property managers. This year the national Convention & Trade Show will be held on October 26-29, 2021 in Kansas City.
About North County Property Group
North County Property Group delivers high-end San Diego property management based on 20+ years of experience. We have designed our program to exceed expectations of real estate investors, build trust and confidence, and maximize value of the real estate assets under our management. Our objective is to be the trusted advisor to protect rental property investments, achieve the real estate financial goals of our clients, and free them of the time involved in being a landlord.
