AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced Bobby Goodman as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Goodman joins Swivel in the wake of record company growth in 2020, a series of new high-impact technology and go-to-market partnerships in 2021, and in anticipation of new product announcements that will help Swivel deliver even more impressive value for office space owners, brokers, designers and marketers through its suite of immersive 3D visualization solutions.
"After 20 years in the commercial real estate industry, I have experienced the friction created by legacy and unimaginative space visualization technologies; existing products still have difficulty showing customers what and how a space will look, function, and flow," said Goodman. "This pain point creates obstacles in the leasing, construction and development process through increased expenditure and longer leasing times, leading to delayed revenue for landlords and unsatisfied tenants. Swivel's product suite and roadmap are incredibly strong, and I am excited to help accelerate Swivel's journey towards becoming the leading space visualization design company in the commercial real estate industry."
As Swivel CRO, Goodman will be responsible for working with and continuing to build the Swivel team, and help the company reach its growth and revenue goals. In the short-term, he will focus on developing awareness within the commercial real estate community, building channel partnerships to further Swivel's reach, and establishing relationships with industry leaders. Long-term, he will spearhead initiatives to help Swivel strengthen its role as a critical resource for marketers, brokers and ownership groups during the leasing process. He will also help Swivel ensure delivery of cutting-edge design visualization and scoping software for commercial real estate and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals.
"When Covid-19 surfaced, Swivel made an incredible turn in our business model from a non-traditional flex space provider to a B2B SaaS company —and our growth trajectory in just under six months, demonstrates strong customer adoption," said Scott Harmon, CEO and founder, Swivel. "We have quickly achieved product-market fit and are now able to focus on scaling the team. By bringing in remarkable talent like Bobby, we'll be able to further deliver on additional features for our existing products, and develop revolutionary software that the commercial real estate industry wants and needs."
In 2016, Goodman co-founded Truss, a two-sided leasing transaction marketplace, to change the way that occupiers, brokers, and owners marketed and transacted commercial real estate leases. Under his leadership, Truss developed and deployed proptech solutions and data products for occupiers and professionals within the commercial real estate industry across office, industrial and retail asset classes. Avison Young, a large privately held global real estate services company, acquired Truss in September 2020.
Before founding Truss, Bobby was a commercial real estate broker for 15 years with Colliers, Mark Goodman & Associates, and JLL. He specialized in representing occupiers across their global real estate portfolios by developing and executing leasing, repositioning, and disposition transaction strategies that aligned with his client's corporate strategies and initiatives.
About Swivel
Founded 2019 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, Swivel is a digital leasing platform for office space that empowers property owners and their teams to flexibly market, design and lease tailored workspaces to deliver a superior office experience. Swivel provides property owners with sophisticated applications that work together to get leases signed faster at less cost. Swivel is a trusted digital leasing platform for more than 70 properties and portfolios operating across major markets nationwide including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
