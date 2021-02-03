BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grau & Associates, a premier accounting practice based in South Florida, has promoted David Caplivski, CPA, to Partner. Caplivski will be responsible for supervising a wide range of accounts and teams.
Caplivski has been with Grau & Associates since 2010. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2002, Caplivski has since earned his master's degree in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. David is also an active member of the AICPA, FICPA, GFOA, and FASD.
"David provides first-rate service to our clients," said Antonio Grau, Founding Partner and CEO of Grau & Associates. "David's a hugely valued member of our team, and we're excited to see him continue to grow his leadership at the firm."
Established in 2005, Grau & Associates is locally renowned as a leading provider of audit and attestation services to Florida government agencies, such as municipalities, special districts and non-profits. The firm services over 300 government clients and is the only firm in South Florida to specialize in governmental auditing services.
"I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish with my team at Grau & Associates over my ten-year tenure, and I'm excited to take on new professional challenges in this role," said Caplivski. "I look forward to expanding my skillset and offering our clients the best service in the industry."
About Grau & Associates
Grau & Associates is the leading provider of audit and attestation services to Florida government agencies including municipalities, special districts, employee benefit plans, non-profits and engineering firms. With over 15 years of dedicated focus on the governmental sector, Grau & Associates is the only specialized firm in governmental accounting in South Florida. Learn more about Grau & Associates at https://graucpa.com/.
Media Contact
Stephanie Grau, Grau & Associates, (954) 828-2392, stephanie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Grau & Associates