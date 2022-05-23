NAUMD is the leading global network of uniform, image apparel and workwear manufacturers and distributors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodidata®, is pleased to announce that its patented Kora™ handheld 3D body scanner will receive the 'Technology Award for Innovation' at the NAUMD 2022 Convention and Exposition.
Bodidata created Kora, the only handheld scanner able to accurately take an individual's body measurements while they are wearing their everyday clothes, without them having to undress. Kora represents a radical improvement in the efficiency and accuracy of body measurement and size-matching for uniform suppliers and manufacturers.
The patented, multi-sensor handheld Kora Scanner is a simple, safe, and accurate body measurement technology and is one of four mobile handheld body measurement solutions offered by Bodidata. Bodidata offers every mobile handheld measurement solution for every business need.
Kora is an integral part of Bodidata's Measure.Match.Manage.™ size-matching solution that helps apparel companies dramatically reduce returns and environmental waste, while improving wearer satisfaction and increasing institutional knowledge.
The annual NAUMD Convention and Exposition runs May 22-24, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia. The awards banquet is May 24th.
"We are honored to be recognized by NAUMD for our unique Kora Scanner," said Bruce Terry, Co-Founder and President of Bodidata.
Tuoc Luong, Co-Founder and CEO added "We share this achievement with our entire team and appreciate the incredible exposure and validation this award gives our company. We will harness this momentum and continue to innovate and offer transformational solutions that have substantial, positive, environmental impacts to this important industry."
"It was important to me to see how the applicants approached the word innovation," said NAUMD judge, Michael Schwarz, designer at Stan Herman Studio. "I appreciated those that saw that community impact, sustainability and forward-thinking design is all necessary to create meaningful programs today."
"The 2022 NAUMD Awards shine a light on the high caliber of technical innovation, creative design and environmental consideration flourishing throughout the uniform industry today," said Margaret Ramsdale, Industry veteran and past NAUMD Board of Directors Member.
About Bodidata®
Bodidata® was created to solve the problem of matching the almost limitless number of 3D body shapes and sizes to Ready-To-Wear ("RTW") clothing based on the knowledge that successful size-matching requires: 1. Accurate Measurement, 2. Skillful Matching and 3. Guidance to help wearers understand how each recommended RTW size will fit their unique body.
Bodidata was co-founded by Tuoc Luong and Bruce Terry. Luong served as the CEO of Shanda Online until 2014. As Global Senior VP Yahoo from 2007 to 2010, he was responsible for Yahoo Search products worldwide and gained market share during his tenure. He served in senior roles such as CTO at Zazzle Inc., IAC Search & Media, Inc., and Microsoft. He is the Founder of Jybe, Inc. (Personal Recommendation Mobile App) and the founder of Lookspark (Fashion/Social App) that were both sold to Yahoo. He is an active angel investor and adviser to many entrepreneurial startups in Silicon Valley.
Bruce Terry has over 30 years of experience as a CFO in consumer products and 15 years of experience dealing with the complexities of privately controlled "family" businesses. As CFO of McCain Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys, he gained operating expertise in retail and as a manufacturer within the grocery, drug and food industries. He has oil & gas and risk management experience gained at Gulf Canada and as Vice Chairman at Marsh & McLennan Canada. Bruce has led or been instrumental in more than 65 mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financial transactions with a cumulative value of over $26 billion.
