NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friedman LLP, a nationally recognized top-40 accounting, tax and business consulting firm, announced today that Miami-based accounting firm Bohlmann Accounting Group will integrate with Friedman LLP, effective July 1, 2021.
This union will expand Friedman's U.S. and global reach while maintaining its continued dedication to client service. The addition of Bohlmann's professionals will strengthen Friedman's core capabilities across practice areas serving closely held and international businesses as well as high-net-worth individuals, enabling both firms to deliver their services to an even larger client base.
As the two firms become one, Friedman LLP will expand its presence in Florida, while also growing key service areas that both firms specialize in such as tax planning, transaction advisory and assurance services. Bohlmann and Friedman also share a common culture that centers on putting people and relationships first, a priority which will continue after the merger is completed.
"We are known across the communities we work with as being one of the most trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice into our family. Our cultures and values are well aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business," said Fred Berk, Friedman's Co-Managing Partner.
"Bohlmann Accounting Group complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings a team that will help us serve our clients across new markets. We are excited to grow together with them in the years to come," added Friedman Co-Managing Partner Harriet Greenberg.
Benjamin Bohlmann, Managing Partner of Bohlmann Accounting Group, added, "Our firm is thrilled to join forces with Friedman LLP. We have built a positive business relationship with Friedman's leaders over many years and determined that their commitment to the South Florida region and sophisticated range of services are in line with our own goals for our future and the needs of our clients. Our alliance with Friedman will enhance our ability to serve evolving needs through new specializations that include international and state and local tax, mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity, digital currency, and more."
Friedman LLP has been serving the accounting, tax and business consulting needs of public and private companies since 1924. Our industry-focused practice features concentrated areas of expertise and a thorough understanding of the economic environment. We have the ability to be innovative in our approach, act quickly in our decision making and be flexible in our delivery of services. Our clients benefit from hands-on contact with our partners, cutting-edge technical expertise and our understanding of their industries and their businesses. As a mid-size firm, we combine the staff and resources of a large firm with a philosophy of personal responsibility for our clients. Friedman is headquartered in Manhattan and has locations throughout New Jersey and Long Island, as well as in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami and China.
