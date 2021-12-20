CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD), an investment and advisory firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, announced that it has expanded the firm's portfolio with a recent investment in the SMB Bradley sponsored project Rocky Recovery Two. SMB Bradley is a private real estate investment company based in Chicago, Illinois and has interests in over $3 billion of real estate throughout the United States and has raised over $1 billion of private equity since its inception. The company's primary focus is on residential, hospitality, medical office, and industrial real estate markets.
Denis J. Gallagher, Founder and Chairman of BOLD Capital Group, said, "I have gotten to know the principals behind SMB Bradley over the past two years. They are seasoned real estate investors and they have been hugely successful with their investments. I was impressed with their blend of assets under management, which is very targeted. More importantly, I like their disciplined approach and was pleased they allowed us to be part of their new project. SMB Bradley is a top tier investment management group. As I begin to build out and add to the BOLD Capital Group portfolio, I wanted to be partnered with top investment managers and builders of companies, which has been my experience over the past 44 years."
SMB Bradley adds to the BOLD Capital Group real estate portfolio that already includes an early-stage investment in Four Springs Capital Trust (FSCT), an internally managed real estate investment trust. FSCT is focused on acquiring, owning and actively managing a portfolio of single‑tenant, income-producing industrial, medical, office, and necessity retail properties throughout the United States that are subject to long‑term net leases. Four Springs Capital Trust has 136 properties in 32 states and annualized base rent of $52.9 million.
BOLD Capital Group continues to invest and advise companies in technology, entertainment, real estate, healthcare, and energy. To learn more about partnering with BOLD, please visit http://www.boldcapitalgroup.com.
About BOLD Capital Group, LLC:
BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD) is an investment and advisory firm with a growing investment portfolio in selected companies specializing in technology, entertainment, real estate, healthcare, and energy. It is comprised of proven, successful business leaders and executives with backgrounds in these targeted industries. BOLD helps businesses by providing capital as well as utilizing relationships that have been developed over the years in finance, capital markets, legal, management development, corporate communications, and more. Whether a new business just starting out, or an experienced firm looking for advice on how best to expand, BOLD provides the experience, expertise and the team to get things done for the business. For more information, please visit http://www.boldcapitalgroup.com.
