BOSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BONESUPPORT, innovator of injectable bone grafts that change the standard of care for patients with bone infections, is announcing plans to exhibit at The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Meeting in Chicago on March 22-26 with its platform technology CERAMENT, being featured in the Clinical Program.
On Tuesday, March 22 from 1:30pm – 3:00pm CT, Professor Martin McNally, Lead Surgeon, Oxford Bone Infection Unit & Limb Reconstruction Unit at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford University Hospitals will be speaking on the treatment therapies for bone infections, including:
- 1:55pm – 2:00pm: Does Local Antimicrobial Therapy Reduce Infection Recurrence in the Treatment of Fracture Related Infection? Martin McNally (Program #094)
- 2:00pm – 2:05pm: A comparison of clinical and radiographic outcomes between two different biodegradable local antibiotic carriers used in the single-stage surgical management of long bone osteomyelitis Ferguson, McNally (Program #095)
- 2:35pm – 2:40pm: Mid- to long-term results of management of chronic osteomyelitis in a single stage, facilitated by a bioabsorbable, gentamicin-loaded ceramic in dead space filling. McNally, Ferguson, et al (Program #100)
BONESUPPORT will also showcase the clinical experience of surgeon customers at their booth (#226) on Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24
- 3/23: 10:00 & 11:00am: Professor Martin McNally, MD - Lead Surgeon, Oxford Bone Infection Unit & Limb Reconstruction Unit at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford University Hospitals
- 3/23: 12:00pm & 2:00pm: Ulrik Kähler Olesen, MD - Orthopaedic Surgeon (Limb lengthening, deformity correction, osteomyelitis, trauma), Rigshospitalet Department of Orthopedics, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 3/23: 1:00pm: Mansur Halai, MD, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto & Orthopaedic Surgeon (trauma & foot and ankle), St Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada
- 3/24: 10:00am: Mansur Halai, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto & Orthopaedic Surgeon (trauma & foot and ankle), St Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada will present in the BONESUPPORT booth.
- 3/24: 11:00am: Ulrik Kähler Olesen, MD - Orthopaedic Surgeon (Limb lengthening, deformity correction, osteomyelitis, trauma), Rigshospitalet Department of Orthopedics, Copenhagen, Denmark
For more information about BONESUPPORT, visit http://www.bonesupport.com and to learn more about their innovative approach up-close, visit AAOS booth #226 in Chicago this week.
About BONESUPPORT
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) Holding AB (publ), is the innovator of injectable bone grafts that change the standard of care for patients with bone infections. Based on the patented technology, CERAMENTTM, and backed by robust clinical evidence, BONESUPPORT delivers the first injectable combination bone substitute that promotes and protects bone healing. With proven bone remodeling and safe delivery of broad spectrum antibiotics locally, BONESUPPORT's technology helps significantly reduce recurrence and minimize length of hospital stays to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, while lowering the cost of care. The company is based in Lund, Sweden and has secured FDA authorization for CERAMENT G in the U.S.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 3129521528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE BONESUPPORT