PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bongiovi Aviation, a leading provider of digital audio technology for the aerospace industry, today announced certification of its Speaker-less Audio and Public Address (PA) System for the Cessna Citation Latitude midsize jet and Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize jet. The products are available as a standard option on both aircraft.
Bongiovi Aviation Audio Solution
The Bongiovi Aviation Speaker-less Audio Solution transforms traditional cabin audio into an immersive sound experience. Patented Digital Power Station (DPS) sound processing, which re-masters' audio in real time, and Bongiovi's patented transducer system, delivers recording studio quality sound even in high noise environments. This premium in-cabin sound delivers what was previously unattainable.
Introducing the Bongiovi Speaker-less PA System featuring Speech Intelligibility
The Bongiovi Speaker-less PA system is an independent transducer-based system which employs DPS technology's superior voice intelligibility capabilities. This system has never before been used in an aircraft PA system. Voice communication from the cockpit throughout the cabin can be clearly and precisely heard regardless of the noise threshold.
About Bongiovi Aviation LLC
Bongiovi Aviation LLC is an operating entity of (BMT) Bongiovi Media & Technology, Inc., a privately held company with main offices at 649 SW Whitmore Dr. Port Saint Lucie, FL. DPS Audio by Bongiovi Aviation LLC brings a unique audio solution to the private and business jet market. BMT's subsidiary Bongiovi Acoustics, is the patent holder of the award-winning Digital Power Station ™ technology, the Ultimate Audio Solution for any product or service with sound.
