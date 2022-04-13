(PRNewsfoto/Books-A-Million, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Books-A-Million, Inc.)

 By Books-A-Million, Inc.

Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million executive Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.

In his six years serving as the industry-leading book retailer's Vice President of E-Commerce, Zophy has driven exponential growth of the company's online division.

Zophy leverages more than 20 years of experience in the omnichannel retail environment as an expert in digital marketing, brand enhancement, database management, and online development.

"Pete's creative approach to online marketing and strategic planning have made him an invaluable asset to Books-A-Million, and I am delighted to recognize his significant contributions to our success," said CEO Terrance G. Finley.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT  

Vida Boyd  

Vice President, Human Resources  

205.909.9267  

boydv@booksamillion.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/books-a-million-announces-promotion-of-e-commerce-division-business-leader-301525038.html

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.