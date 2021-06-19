SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boost by Wrapify, the SaaS subscription service enabling Transit Out of Home (OOH) and Branded Fleets, today announces its inclusion in the Samsara Marketplace.
Samsara enables more than 20,000 fleets with an easy and simple platform for GPS tracking, safety cameras, telematics, and more. The integration with Boost and Samsara provides fleet operators leveraging Samsara for fleet telematics with the ability to measure the audience exposed to these vehicles and retarget this audience across multiple digital channels including Display, Mobile and Video.
According to The Harris Poll and OAAA, consumers are noticing OOH the most while driving right now and Facebook even reported that OOH + Facebook is 13% more effective than Facebook Advertising expected.
Boost by Wrapify has been leveraged by Autonomous Fleets, Transit OOH operators including Truckside, Bus, Taxi and Rideshare Advertising operators as well as branded Delivery Fleets across the nation. This integration makes it easy for Samsara clients to connect their fleets with this first-of-its-kind media measurement and retargeting platform.
"This is a big step forward for measuring what anonymized folks exposed to branded vehicles do online, in-app and in retail environments," says James Heller, CEO and Founder at Wrapify. "It's no longer just a sticker on a bus, truck, van or bot; it's money on the table."
To learn more, please visit https://wrapify.com/boost/
View the Samsara integration here: https://www.samsara.com/resources/marketplace/wrapify-boost
About Wrapify
With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment – while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.
Brands including T-Mobile, Petco and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real time to measure performance.
300,000+ drivers in the U.S. use the Wrapify app to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at wrapify.com.
Media Contact
James Heller, Wrapify, +1 (844) 972-7439 Ext: 800, info@wrapify.com
SOURCE Wrapify