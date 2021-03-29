SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, the leading mobile energy delivery service, today announces the expansion of its executive team, appointing Ericka Ramon as Vice President of Account Management and Support. Ramon will manage the Booster client experience at a time of extraordinary growth. Since early 2020, Booster has doubled its fleet customer base and is on track to do so again by the end of 2021.
Ramon comes from fast-growing unicorn Convoy, a digital freight startup. As head of account management for the food and beverage segment there, Ramon grew the business by six times and scaled the team by a factor of five over the same period. She began her career at Amazon, where she scaled partnerships and led account teams. Ramon takes on her new role as the pandemic recedes, and Booster resumes its consumer business and expands its client base.
"As Booster's fleet and consumer businesses both grow, bringing Ericka to our executive team will help us enormously," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder of Booster. "We always want our customers to have positive experiences, and Ericka's background supporting enterprise clients at large-scale logistics companies will enable us to make sure they do. Ericka will also be pivotal as we launch services in new markets and diversify our product offerings this year."
In her newly created role, Ramon will lead a team managing all aspects of client support for the fleet and consumer businesses.
"I am thrilled to be joining such a phenomenal company as part of its executive team," said Ramon. "Booster is transforming energy delivery, and customers realize the benefits of the innovation and efficiencies we provide. I look forward to accelerating client growth and partnership efforts here."
With the addition of Ramon, Booster rounds out a number of recent additions to the company's senior leadership, including Austin Brizgys as Vice President of Marketing and Sales, John Tokash as Vice President of Engineering, Bobby Greene as Senior Director of Fleet, Jordan Valdés as Head of Public Affairs, and Jason Anello as Head of Design Experience.
About Booster Fuels
Named a Forbes 2021 Best American Startup Employers, Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to business fleets and consumers with the tap of an app, preventing 1.1 pounds of CO2 with each boost delivered. Booster operates in seven major markets and has received permits to operate in more than 150 jurisdictions across the U.S.
The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures, and Vulcan Capital. Booster's corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.
