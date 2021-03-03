SHANGHAI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (the quarter ended December 31, 2020).

Fiscal Q3 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB312.9 million (US$48.0 million), an increase of 23.2% from RMB254.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Net loss was RMB81.9 million (US$12.6 million), compared to net loss of RMB56.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Adjusted net loss was RMB30.5 million (US$4.7million), representing a decrease of 49.8% from the adjusted net loss of RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB79.2 million (US$12.1 million), representing a 109.2% setback from a loss of RMB37.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Total GMV[2] was RMB763.8 million (US$117.1 million), an increase of 51.5% from RMB504.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Active buyers were 1.5 million, an increase of 21.0% from 1.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

CEO & CFO Quote

"Solid Q3 results were a testament to Boqii's relentless efforts on execution and user engagement," said Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to influence pet parents with an extensive and appealing selection of content and products, fostering stronger user bonding and stickiness. We endeavor to build a pet ecosystem that provides full lifecycle coverage and a seamlessly integrated online and offline channel that offers an unparalleled customer experience."

Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: "We had another strong quarter, generating solid operational and financial results. Total revenues grew 23.2% year over year to RMB312.9 million. Adjusted net loss improved significantly from RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of last fiscal year to RMB30.5 million. Notably, during the quarter we considerably improved our operating efficiency, manifested in lower fulfillment cost and reduced inventory turnover days. As a result, our adjusted net loss decreased by 49.8% year-on-year to RMB30.5 million. These results demonstrated our strong execution and potential to translate promising topline growth to profitability. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive rapid growth by expanding user reach and providing all-round user care. This will deliver differentiated growth by attracting high value customers in a large growing addressable market, thus further consolidating our position as an industry leader."

[1]EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, but including all the professional expenses in relation to initial public offering. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement".

[2]GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB312.9 million (US$48.0 million), representing an increase of 23.2% from RMB254.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to the continued organic growth of our business.

Revenues

(in RMB million)



2020

Dec.

Quarter



2019

Dec.

Quarter



%

change

YoY

Revenues from product sales



312.3



253.3



23.3

· Boqii Mall



114.1



91.3



25.0

· Third party e-commerce platforms



198.2



162.0



22.4

Revenues from online marketing and information services



0.6



0.8



(29.9)

Total



312.9



254.1



23.2

Gross profit was RMB56.1 million (US$8.6 million), an increase of 19.0% from RMB47.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Gross margin was 17.9%, compared with 18.6% in the same quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB150.5 million, an increase of 67.3% from RMB90.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.  Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 48.1%, compared to 35.4% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expenses, amounting to RMB51.4 million. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2018 Global Share Plan, the performance condition for options granted thereunder was satisfied upon completion of the first public offering; and as a result, the company, upon the completion of this offering, recorded RMB44.1 million of cumulative share-based compensation expenses for those options for which the vesting conditions have been satisfied as of such date. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, additional RMB7.3 million of share-based compensation expense was recorded.

  • Fulfillment Expenses were RMB33.6 million, a decrease of 7.9% from RMB36.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 10.7 %, compared to 14.3% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) relocation of warehouses across China to be more cost-efficient; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB55.1 million, an increase of 53.2% from RMB36.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 17.6%, compared to 14.2% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expense of RMB 11.6 million.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB61.8 million, an increase of 252.7% from RMB17.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 19.8%, compared to 6.9% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expense of RMB 39.8 million.

Operating loss[3] was RMB93.6 million (US$14.3 million), an increase of 119.0% compared to RMB42.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

EBITDA[4] was a loss of RMB79.2 million (US$12.1 million), representing a 109.2% setback from a loss of RMB37.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss was RMB81.9 million (US$12.6 million), compared to net loss of RMB56.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted net loss was RMB30.5 million (US$4.7million), representing a decrease of 49.8% from the adjusted net loss of RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Diluted net earnings per share was RMB1.61 (US$0.25), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB4.12 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB475.4 million (US$72.9 million), compared to RMB127.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

[3] Impacted by share-based compensation expenses of RMB51.4 million, RMB44.1 million of which were incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering.

[4] Impacted by share-based compensation expenses of RMB51.4 million, RMB44.1 million of which were incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering.

Conference Call

Boqii's management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference, please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.



Phone Number

International

1-412-317-6061

United States

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong

852 800-963976

Mainland China

86 4001-206115

Passcode

6025289

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 10, 2021.



Phone Number

International

1-412-317-0088

United States

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code

10152708

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, and (iii) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: ir@boqii.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

 

 

 

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)















As of

March 31,

2020



As of

December 31,

2020



As of

December 31,

2020



RMB 



RMB 



US$ 

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

88,352



363,858



55,764

Short-term investments

-



111,576



17,100

Accounts receivable, net

44,980



35,756



5,480

Inventories, net

63,056



85,588



13,117

Prepayments and other current assets

76,720



131,955



20,223

Amounts due from related parties

5,982



8,326



1,276

Total current assets

279,090



737,059



112,960

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

4,981



7,525



1,153

Intangible assets

33,538



30,537



4,680

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,951



31,074



4,762

Long-term investments

73,432



74,970



11,490

Goodwill

40,184



40,184



6,158

Other non-current asset

11,019



3,372



517

Total non-current assets

178,105



187,662



28,760

Total assets

457,195



924,721



141,720

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

   SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT











Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings

75,223



44,598



6,835

Accounts payable

88,005



67,884



10,404

Salary and welfare payable

4,465



6,987



1,071

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

37,883



43,160



6,615

Amounts due to related parties, current

45



1,920



294

Other debts, current

76,252



-



-

Contract liabilities

7,702



6,638



1,017

Operating lease liabilities, current

7,969



8,123



1,245

Derivative liabilities

14,351



10,956



1,679

Total current liabilities

311,895



190,266



29,160

Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liabilities

10,591



9,586



1,469

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,375



21,205



3,250

Long-term borrowings

53,148



71,227



10,916

Other debts, non-current

165,774



427,123



65,459

Amounts due to related parties, non-current

11,521



-



-

Total non-current liabilities

246,409



529,141



81,094

Total liabilities

558,304



719,407



110,254













Mezzanine equity











Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

  par value; 11,000,000 shares authorized, 10,340,000 and nil

  shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

   December 31, 2020, respectively)

484,122



-



-

Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares Series B

  convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001 par

  value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,067,384 and nil

  shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

  December 31, 2020, respectively)

527,682



-



-

Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

  par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized, 5,518,101 and nil

  shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

   December 31, 2020, respectively)

420,419



-



-

Series D convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

  par value; 3,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 2,526,026

  and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020

  and December 31, 2020, respectively)

188,183



-



-

Series D-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares

  (US$ 0.001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized,

  2,178,530 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March

  31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

164,282



-



-

Series D-2 convertible redeemable preferred shares

  (US$ 0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,

  1,182,803 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of

  March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

89,464



-



-

Series E convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

  par value;3,000,000 and 7,000,000 shares authorized,

  1,042,623 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March

  31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

78,553



-



-

Redeemable non-controlling interests

-



5,808



890

Receivable for issuance of preferred shares

(94,758)



-



-

Total mezzanine equity

1,857,947



5,808



890

Stockholders' equity/(deficit):











Ordinary Shares (US$0.001 par value;153,000,000 ordinary

  shares authorized and 22,238,454 issued and outstanding as

  of March 31, 2020; nil shares issued and outstanding as of

  December 31, 2020)

139



-



-

Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares

  authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of March 31,

  2020; 129,500,000 shares authorized, 55,860,157 shares

  issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020)

-



404



62

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares

  authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of March 31,

  2020; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 12,204,604 shares

  issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020)

-



82



13

Additional paid-in capital

-



3,300,358



505,802

Statutory reserves

2,627



2,891



443

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

11,204



(23,180)



(3,552)

Accumulated deficit

(2,016,758)



(2,718,965)



(416,700)

Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares

(9)



(407,962)



(62,523)

Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity/(deficit)

(2,002,797)



153,628



23,545

Non-controlling interests

43,741



45,878



7,031

Total shareholders' equity/(deficit)

(1,959,056)



199,506



30,576

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

457,195



924,721



141,720



Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of

USD1.00=RMB6.5250 on December 31, 2020 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

 

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



























Three Months Ended December 31,



Nine Months Ended December 31, 



2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

























Net revenues:























Product sales

253,295



312,371



47,873



611,334



778,186



119,262

Online marketing and information services

791



555



85



2,297



2,368



363

Total revenues

254,086



312,926



47,958



613,631



780,554



119,625

Total cost of revenue

(206,904)



(256,784)



(39,354)



(485,708)



(638,507)



(97,856)

Gross profit

47,182



56,142



8,604



127,923



142,047



21,769

Operating expenses:























Fulfillment expenses

(36,451)



(33,557)



(5,143)



(91,946)



(96,225)



(14,747)

Sales and marketing expenses

(35,977)



(55,107)



(8,446)



(103,340)



(121,393)



(18,604)

General and administrative expenses

(17,523)



(61,811)



(9,473)



(44,457)



(95,376)



(14,617)

Other income, net

34



740



113



2,391



1,045



160

Loss from operations

(42,735)



(93,593)



(14,345)



(109,429)



(169,902)



(26,039)

Interest income

130



5,471



838



348



11,674



1,789

Interest expense

(17,212)



(6,990)



(1,071)



(41,555)



(20,549)



(3,149)

Other (losses)/gain, net

(1,196)



12,552



1,924



(2,701)



16,328



2,502

Fair value change of derivative liabilities

4,417



-



-



5,850



10,409



1,595

Loss before income tax expenses

(56,596)



(82,560)



(12,654)



(147,487)



(152,040)



(23,302)

Income taxes expenses

122



603



92



202



412



63

Share of results of equity investees

64



22



3



(486)



(55)



(8)

Net loss

(56,410)



(81,935)



(12,559)



(147,771)



(151,683)



(23,247)

Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders

1,395



1,242



190



3,611



2,138



328

Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited

(57,805)



(83,177)



(12,749)



(151,382)



(153,821)



(23,575)

Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares

   to redemption value

(33,794)



195,935



30,028



(156,004)



120,873



18,525

Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders

-



-



-



(741)



(12,547)



(1,923)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's   ordinary shareholders

(91,599)



112,758



17,279



(308,127)



(45,495)



(6,973)

























Net loss

(56,410)



(81,935)



(12,559)



(147,771)



(151,683)



(23,247)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):























Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(839)



(24,062)



(3,688)



1,729



(35,579)



(5,453)

Unrealized securities holding gains

1,960



-



-



2,291



1,195



183

Total comprehensive loss

(55,289)



(105,997)



(16,245)



(143,751)



(186,067)



(28,517)

Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-

  controlling interest shareholders

1,395



1,242



190



3,611



2,138



328

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding

  Limited

(56,684)



(107,239)



(16,435)



(147,362)



(188,205)



(28,845)

























Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Boqii

  Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders























— basic

(4.12)



1.68



0.26



(13.86)



(0.68)



(0.10)

— diluted

(4.12)



1.61



0.25



(13.86)



(0.68)



(0.10)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares























— basic

22,238,454



67,156,580



67,156,580



22,238,454



67,156,580



67,156,580

— diluted

22,238,454



70,041,375



70,041,375



22,238,454



67,156,580



67,156,580



Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5250 on December 31, 2020

published by the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

 

Boqii Holding Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



Nine Months Ended December 31,





2019



2020



2019



2020





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB





















Net loss

(56,410)



(81,935)



(147,771)



(151,683)



Fair value change of derivative liabilities

(4,417)



-



(5,850)



(10,409)



Share-based compensation

-



51,422



-



51,422



Adjusted Net loss 

(60,827)



(30,513)



(153,621)



(110,670)









































Three Months Ended December 31,



Nine Months Ended December 31,





2019



2020



2019



2020





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB





















Net loss

(56,410)



(81,935)



(147,771)



(151,683)



Income tax expenses

(122)



(603)



(202)



(412)



Interest expenses

17,212



6,990



41,555



20,549



Interest income

(130)



(5,471)



(348)



(11,674)



Depreciation and amortization

1,581



1,784



3,142



5,135



EBITDA[5] 

(37,869)



(79,235)



(103,624)



(138,085)



EBITDA Margin[6]

(14.9%)



(25.3%)



(16.9%)



(17.7%)





















[5], [6] Impacted by share-based compensation expenses of RMB51.4 million, RMB44.1 million of which were incurred upon the

completion of our initial public offering.

Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5250

on December 31, 2020 published by the Federal Reserve Board.



 

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

