SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Boqii's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using numbers below.



Phone Number

International

1-412-317-6061

United States

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong

852 800-963976

Mainland China

86 4001-206115

Passcode

6025289

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 10, 2021.



Phone Number

International

1-412-317-0088

United States

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code

10152708

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's leading pet-focused platform. We are the leading destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private labels, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community also provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: ir@boqii.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boqii-to-announce-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-unaudited-financial-results-on-march-3-2021-301233189.html

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

