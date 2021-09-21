MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bordeaux Wealth Advisors ("Bordeaux"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm with offices in Silicon Valley and Seattle, is pleased to announce that CEO Tom Myers has once again made the prestigious Barron's list of Top 100 Independent Advisors.
Myers has 35 years of wealth advisory services experience with a background in investments, finance and taxation. Leveraging his extensive experience to help clients develop and maintain long-term financial strategies has earned him recognition by Barron's 12 times in his career. He was also named to Barron's Advisor Hall of Fame in 2019.
"I am honored that Barron's continues to recognize the high-level of advice and service that the team at Bordeaux provides to our clients" Myers said. "This ongoing and sustained recognition is the result of the collective efforts of the entire team at Bordeaux. We continue to expand our team of advisors in our offices in Silicon Valley and Seattle so we can help more ultra-high-net-worth clients navigate their financial complexities and achieve their longer-term financial goals."
Barron's uses a ranking formula that analyzes the advisor's volume of firm assets, revenues they generated for the firm, and the quality of their practice. Bordeaux manages approximately $3.9 billion of client assets, as of August 31, 2021.
Earlier this summer, Bordeaux was recognized by Financial Advisor magazine as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the U.S. The firm was also named one of the Best Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers in the Seattle area.
About Bordeaux Wealth Advisors
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors provides custom and comprehensive financial and investment advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth clients across the U.S. The firm has offices in Silicon Valley and Seattle. For more information about Bordeaux, please visit http://www.bordeauxwealthadvisors.com.
Awards and recognition by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Bordeaux Wealth Advisors ("BWA") is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide financial and investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of BWA or its representatives by any of its clients.
About Barron's
Since 1921, Barron's has been a leading source of financial news, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on stocks, investments, and how markets are moving across the globe. Advisors appearing in Barron's ranking have answered over 100 questions about their businesses in the publication's annual survey. The questionnaire addresses a wide range of data points, including regulatory records, assets under advisement, number and caliber of firm professionals, industry designations, investment vehicles used to allocate assets, philanthropic work, and more.
Disclosure: Neither the adviser nor their employees paid a fee to Barron's in exchange for inclusion in the Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisor list. Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that the client will experience a certain level of results, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of BWA or its representatives. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. The above-listed award does not evaluate the investment outcomes or quality of services provided to clients and are not indicative of BWA's future performance.
