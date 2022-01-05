NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&