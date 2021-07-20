BOSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Higgins, Vice President, Programs and Exhibits. Higgins will oversee the functions of Child Development, Exhibits, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math), and Humanities. She joined Boston Children's Museum in March 2018 and was formerly the Senior Director for STEAM.
In her new role, Higgins will be responsible for developing a vision, strategy, and organization for this core function of the Museum. She will lead public programming and exhibit development both inside the Museum and beyond its walls, building on the Museum's deep experience in experiential learning and active play.
"Melissa brings her experience with strategy, management, creative thinking, building relationships, and analytics to this complex role. We are delighted that she will assume leadership over this critical function," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "In the short 3 plus years that Melissa has been part of the Museum, she has led the STEAM team to increasing levels of innovation and achievement, as well as playing leadership roles in key new endeavors and projects, including procuring key grants. We welcome her to our senior management team."
The Museum's learning experiences emphasize hands-on engagement and discovery, employing play as a tool to spark the inherent creativity, curiosity, and imagination of children. Designed for children and families, Museum exhibits and programs focus on STEAM, literacy, cultures, health and wellness, and the performing arts.
"I am both honored and excited to be supporting Boston Children's Museum through this position," said Melissa Higgins. "I genuinely believe in our mission and in the potential for the Museum to positively impact children, families, and the Greater Boston community. I'm looking forward to working with our staff, our partners, and our visitors to bring even more fun, surprising, and educational opportunities to children and families in Boston and beyond."
Higgins started her career at the Museum of Science in Boston, where she was Director of Curriculum Development for the Engineering is Elementary program. She also spent time in the education department at WGBH, Boston's public television station. She holds a B.A. in Architectural Studies from Connecticut College and a M.A. in Museum Studies from the Harvard University Extension School. She resides in Boston's North End.
