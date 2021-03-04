BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum has announced the launch of Explore It Summer Camp. Beginning July 5, Explore It Summer Camp will provide full-day, in-person, week-long summer camp experiences for curious learners, ages 5-7. Campers will be able to engage in hands-on STEAM activities, explore the Museum, spend time playing outside, playing games, and visiting the park next to the Museum.
Explore It Summer Camp is designed to highlight all the best parts of hands-on learning and exploration for which Boston Children's Museum is known. Each day will include STEAM investigations, time to safely interact with peers, and play in our iconic exhibits. Experiences such as cycling through a human car wash, making mud sculptures, investigating the creatures that live in the channel in front of the Museum, and soldering your own keychain are all possible at Explore It Summer Camp. Boston Children's Museum's Explore It Summer Camp will offer a unique opportunity for campers to form friendships, exercise their imaginations, and discover and learn through play and exploration.
Explore It Summer Camp will be staffed by Boston Children's Museum's experienced educators and experts. Covid-19 safety is of paramount importance, and campers and staff will adhere to State and City guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Weekly sessions will be available throughout the month of July, beginning July 5. The camp day will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be options for early drop off or extended day sessions.
"We are so pleased to offer a summer camp experience at the Museum," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "More than ever, kids are missing time to play, make new friends, and have fun exploring with others. What better place to do this than at Boston Children's Museum? Our Explore It Summer Camp will fully utilize the Museum, our waterfront, and the amazing Martin's Park next to the Museum. It will be a time to safely and joyfully play, explore, and learn."
Explore It Summer Camp registration opens March 6. Interested families can visit https://exploreitsummercamp.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ to learn more and register.
