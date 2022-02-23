BOSTON, Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GreekBoston.com has a newly updated local business section that benefits Greek-owned business in Boston, MA and all of the surrounding areas in New England. This local business section is free and has been created to support local Greek-owned businesses and Boston Greeks. The Greek Boston local business section can be found at the following page: https://www.greekboston.com/blue/
The local Greek business section has over forty categories that include:
- Accountants
- Business Services
- Chiropractors
- Cleaners
- Contractors and Home Services
- Dentists
- Doctors
- Florists
- Function Halls
- Gas Stations
- Greek Bakeries
- Greek Bands and DJs
- Greek Restaurants
- Greek Schools
- Greek Specialty Food Markets
- Jewelers
- Lawyers
- Liquor Stores
- Night Clubs
The mission of GreekBoston.com is to promote Hellenism not only to the existing Greek diaspora, but also to those who are interested in learning about Greece and Greek culture. The local business section helps promote Greek businesses and bring together the Greek community in the Boston area and throughout New England.
Nick Stamoulis of GreekBoston.com said, "We at GreekBoston.com are excited to bring together the local Greek community in Boston, MA, the surrounding area, and New England as a whole with this business section that features Boston area, Greek-owned business. This is a great resource for the Boston Greek community as a whole."
