Boston IVF, one of the most accomplished fertility treatment and family building networks in the world, today announced that Gary Frishman, MD (he/him) has joined its renowned team of fertility specialists. A trailblazer in reproductive medicine, Dr. Frishman's history of delivering high IVF success rates and vital clinical research is an important and beneficial addition for individuals and couples who wish to build a family through assisted reproductive technologies.
A mainstay in the Providence reproductive medicine community since 1991, Dr. Frishman has been selected as a Top Fertility Doctor by Rhode Island Monthly Magazine in every issue since its inception.
He is now accepting telemedicine visits for new patients – while Boston IVF completes construction on Rhode Island's first-ever free-standing IVF center and laboratory.
Double board-certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Frishman joins Boston IVF from Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, RI. He brings with him a full range of expertise in fertility treatments and family building services, including IUI, IVF, genetic testing, egg freezing, LGBTQIA+ options, oncofertility, single parenting, and more.
Alongside Dr. Frishman's significant clinical experience and mission to optimize clinical outcomes for individuals and couples who wish to build families through assisted reproductive technologies, he is also a passionate educator and researcher. Since 1991, he has held an appointment at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where as a Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, he teaches the next generation of fertility doctors. Additionally, Dr. Frishman served a six-year term on the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACMGE) and is the only physician in the United States to hold working group roles for both the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship Milestones at Brown University.
"To add a reproductive endocrinologist of Dr. Frishman's vast experience to the Boston IVF physician team is substantial and truly great news for our patients," said David Stern, MBA – CEO of Boston IVF. "As both a talented clinician and passionate educator, he is a quintessential fit for Boston IVF."
As Boston IVF continues to expand its national network in response to increasing patient demands, Dr. Frishman joins an award-winning team of fertility specialists who deliver industry-leading care for patients who wish to build a family through assisted reproductive technologies (ART). Established in 1986, Boston IVF has assisted in over 125,000 babies born and offers access to over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across New England, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, and Utah.
"I was drawn to Boston IVF for countless reasons – but what truly impresses me is the organization's ability and dedication to treating each individual or couple uniquely and based on their specific circumstance," said Gary Frishman, MD. "As a reproductive endocrinologist, researcher, and educator – I understand how instrumental each of these components are to creating both a clinical and scientific ecosystem that maximizes the success of each patient. To join a practice like Boston IVF and work alongside so many experts who embrace this vision and flourish in such an environment is a perfect match."
A former President of both the Society for Reproductive Surgeons (SRS) and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), Dr. Frishman continues to be recognized in both North America and abroad for his contributions to Women's Health. He regularly contributes to medical literature and has been invited to present numerous lectures throughout North America and four other continents across the world. He was the American representative of the International Advisory Board for The Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and currently serves as Deputy Editor for the Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynecology.
Dr. Frishman received his undergraduate degree from The University of Pennsylvania, his medical degree from Columbia University, and a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Connecticut.
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the world, with more than 125,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 30 fertility centers and more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists across New England, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com/
