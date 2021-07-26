WALTHAM, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and innovative research, announced it has entered into a partnership with Reproductive Care Center, a leading provider of fertility and family-building services in Utah and Idaho.
As individuals and couples continue to seek reproductive care across the country at historically high levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new partnership enables Reproductive Care Center (RCC) to further enhance its standing as a clinical leader in the region. Boston IVF's vast library of data analysis and clinical protocols lead to less time in treatment, less total cost, and an improved chance for success. Additionally, RCC and future patients will benefit from Boston IVF's robust scientific team and international research program, which regularly conducts pioneering clinical trials that contribute to industry-wide improvements in all aspects of care – including egg and embryo development.
With the acquisition of RCC, Boston IVF continues to expand its national fertility network, which now includes over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers nationwide. In March, Boston IVF acquired Ohio Reproductive Medicine, Central Ohio's largest IVF program.
"We are pleased to welcome such a respected leader in reproductive medicine to the Boston IVF fertility network," said David Stern, MBA – Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF. "Both Reproductive Care Center and Boston IVF have a shared vision to deliver the highest quality of integrated, holistic care and help our patients become parents in the shortest time possible. RCC's long history of scientific innovation and clinical success aligns perfectly with our business model, philosophy, and mission."
As part of the new partnership, Reproductive Care Center – which operates four centers across Utah and Idaho – also welcomes incoming reproductive endocrinologist Kristi Maas, MD to its Salt Lake City-based team. Dr. Maas joins RCC from a leading Southern California fertility practice, where she played a significant role in assisting individuals and couples with their family-building needs. Additionally, her arrival at RCC/Boston IVF serves as a long-awaited reunion; Dr. Maas is a graduate of the prestigious Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School/Boston IVF Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) Fellowship program, which trains the country's top-tier fertility specialists.
"It is very important for us to join forces with a leader that shares our vision of the future," said James Heiner, MD – Reproductive Care Center founder and chief reproductive endocrinologist. "The RCC/Boston IVF partnership offers us the unique opportunity to implement substantial clinical, scientific, and operational enhancements that differentiate us from other centers and positively impact the lives of our patients. To add Boston IVF's resources, experience, and reproductive lab science – which directly influences success rates – to an already highly-effective model of care is a significant and compelling opportunity for those in our local community who wish to build a family."
"Boston IVF admires Reproductive Care Center's desire to expand," said Haryanto Hokianto, Vice President of Business Development at Boston IVF. "We applaud Dr. Keith Blauer and fellow RCC team members for their progressive vision of reproductive care and dedication to creating unique financing programs that help to make treatment affordable. As a strategic partner, it is important for our local physicians to operate autonomously and work collaboratively to grow the practice and enhance an already-superior level of RCC patient care in Utah and Idaho."
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com
ABOUT REPRODUCTIVE CARE CENTER
Reproductive Care Center, the first private practice fertility clinic in Utah, has helped individuals and couples to build their families for over 25 years. Utilizing the most innovative and medical protocols, RCC offers a full array of services including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, donor egg IVF, genetic testing, male infertility, LGBTQIA+ family-building and more. Utilizing a myriad of proven reproductive technologies, RCC is able to identify unique trends that often lead to a swifter, more accurate diagnosis for the rarest of infertility cases. For more information, please visit http://www.fertilitydr.com
Media Contact
Theo LoPreste, Boston IVF, +1 (781) 850-5367, tlopreste@bostonivf.com
SOURCE Boston IVF