Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

 By Boston Scientific Corporation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the second quarter on July 27 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT



Media:

Investors:

Kate Haranis

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-second-quarter-2022-results-301577672.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.