Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

 By Boston Scientific Corporation, Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations will participate in a virtual 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT.  A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:

Investors:

Katie Schur

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

