DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a leader in digital consulting and experience design and development, announces the hire of Terri Casterton as the head of its expanding healthcare practice.
In this role, Casterton will focus on advancing and scaling the healthcare business at Bottle Rocket, as well as the Experience division of Ogilvy, Bottle Rocket's parent company. She is responsible for driving the growth and innovation on behalf of clients in this space and advancing the connections between healthcare organizations, patients, and providers.
"Terri has joined Bottle Rocket at an imperative time for health and digital connections," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's President. "Her expertise and commitment to transforming patient access to health through virtual care delivery will serve our current healthcare clients and those to come well into the future."
For more than 20 years, Casterton has been a passionate agent for change in the Health IT and transformation space. She has spent her entire career in healthcare and has previously held prominent positions at Cerner Healthcare, a health tech company, and SCL Health, a Denver-based non-profit healthcare system. Key areas of focus include creating and scaling a telehealth program, creating a "digital front door," and facilitating human-centered design workshops to develop pilots around social determinants of health. Additionally, Casterton has led EHR implementations, designing clinical decision support and navigating the complexities of a CMS-driven EHR incentive program.
"I was fortunate to work with Bottle Rocket during my time at SCL Health and am thrilled to continue that good fortune as a Rocketeer alongside a talented, energetic, and growing team," says Casterton. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead our healthcare practice and partner with industry players who are leading the charge to make healthcare simpler by bridging strategy, experience, and technology."
Casterton has been showcased in speaking engagements with HIMSS and the American Telemedicine Association and has been recently featured on a podcast by Chief Healthcare Executive and in articles on upcoming healthcare innovations and biometric health data-tracking.
About Bottle Rocket
