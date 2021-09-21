FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County (BGCFC) announced today that Lisa McDonald has resigned effective October 8, 2021 as CEO of the organization, a position she has held for five years.
"It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of youth development professionals who were at the fore front of impacting the lives of children in our community every day, moving the needle for the children of Frederick," stated McDonald.
"Lisa is leaving the Club in a better position than it was when she assumed leadership. She has guided our organization through what has perhaps been the most challenging period in our 12-year history. I wish her all the best and know that she will continue to be a passionate advocate for the BGCFC and the youth of our community," said Dean Rose, Immediate Past Board Chair.
Timika Thrasher will be stepping down from her position as Board Chair of the BGCFC to serve as Interim CEO while a nationwide search for a permanent replacement is conducted. Thrasher has served on the board since 2017. She brings entrepreneurial leadership and a vision of diversity to the organization. "I look forward to serving the BGCFC community in my interim role as CEO with the same diligence and vision that I served as Board Chair," stated Thrasher.
Hank Abromson will assume the role of Interim Board Chair. "The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County is excited about the future of our organization. This fall our Club will expand to two new middle school sites and additional program growth is planned over the next two years," Abromson added.
The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County serves youth throughout the county at multiple locations providing summer and After School Programs, fulfilling its mission to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, caring citizens.
For questions, you may contact Lisa McDonald at Lisamcd@bgcfc.org and Timika Thrasher at timikathrasher@gmail.com.
Media Contact
Shana Knight, Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, 301-305-1326, shanak@bgcfc.org
SOURCE Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County