AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BP3 CEO Scott Francis: "Intelligent document processing is a rapidly growing market - over 70% in the last three years - and with this acquisition, BP3 and transformAI are well positioned to provide IDP solutions and to grow with the market. The addition of transformAI's capabilities will only accelerate our work."
The acquisition of transformAI adds Intelligent Document Processing capabilities to BP3's existing Intelligent Automation business, including solutions for accounts payable, three-way match for purchase orders, and insurance claims processing. transformAI uses its FastTrack API library to connect to Workday and Oracle for AP Invoices and several different insurance carriers. Currently, transformAI provides the largest hosted IDP managed service solution in North America. BP3's existing solutions focusing on medical records and mailroom operations will be further enhanced by transformAI's Sherpa software for managing document pipelines.
"We couldn't be more excited to join BP3. The synergy of transformAI's IDP enabling tech such as Sherpa™ along with BP3's global footprint and AI capabilities provide a whole new level of value for our customers. Our expertise with Automation Anywhere's IQBot fits perfectly with BP3's IDP go-to-market strategy. It is a great fit. It brings new value for our current clients, and enables us to bring our solutions to new markets." said transformAI CEO Lee Coulter.
BP3 CEO Scott Francis focused on the value the acquisition will provide to customers. "We're delighted to join forces with the transformAI team - they share our passion for bringing a faster way to do document processing and RPA, and they share our focus on taking care of clients. The whole transformAI team shares BP3's principles of More Focus, More Foresight, and More Follow-Up and we could not be happier to have them onboard."
About BP3: BP3 gives people a faster way to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive everything from customer experience to employee productivity. It's no secret that companies are riddled with all kinds of broken processes, but the real shocker is that many of the so-called solutions are just as broken as the process they're trying to fix. To create more successful, lasting efficiencies, BP3 brings more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up to every project. It's how we've achieved an unprecedented 99.9% success rate, and why some of the world's most respected brands -- such as Charter Communications, Eli Lilly, Keller Williams, WholeFoods, and others -- rely on BP3. For more information, please visit https://www.bp-3.com.
About transformAI: transformAI is a leader in integrated automation solutions combining robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence to deliver end-to-end process automation at enterprise scale. As Automation Anywhere's only Platinum Preferred Partner, we specialize in growing automation programs with expertise in attended, unattended and cognitive automation. Our proprietary technology and services deliver real benefit with deep expertise in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), our ready-built fastTrack Automation Assistants ™ and our industry expertise have fundamentally transformed complex business processes across all industries. Led by automation pioneer Lee Coulter, transformAI consistently delivers significant business benefits to happy clients.
