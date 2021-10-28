VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many not-for-profit organizations, Watson Centre Society for Brain Heath (WCSBH) has experienced significant obstacles due to pandemic-related restrictions. In the Greater Vancouver area, there remains a strong need for the services that WCSBH offers individuals who are struggling following a brain injury. Despite operational challenges due to the pandemic, the vision for the society and its Board's commitment to helping underserved brain injury survivors remains intact and strong.
To meet the needs of the brain injury community, Watson Centre Society for Brain Health is pleased announce a collaborative relationship with Eaton Cognitive Health Optimization Systems (ECHOS), a private Vancouver based virtual rehabilitation company. Since its inception in the summer of 2017, WCSBH has proudly served the community through providing programs for people recovering from brain injury through a therapeutic and inter-disciplinary approach. Over the years, it has successfully completed research studies with UBC, Kwantlen and March of Dimes Canada. The plan for the society was to continue to grow and expand its impact for all of those within the brain health community in need of services following injury or illness. However, throughout this pandemic, WCSBH has had to make crucial adjustments to continue to serve those in need of brain health services.
"Now we have an opportunity to enhance the Watson program further," says WCSBH Board member, Dave Babych. "ECHOS is a like-minded group that has the experience and same programs to take care of the Watson clients which is the number one goal. I would support this partnership in hopes that this takes the Watson Centre to its next phase in brain injury rehab to improve our clients' quality of life."
ECHOS, which was started by Watson Centre Society for Brain Health co-founder Howard Eaton, has been serving clients with the goal of enhancing cognition since the spring of 2021. Like WCSBH, ECHOS also has access to the ABI Wellness service platform BEARS (Brain Enhance And Recovery System).
"We have successfully been serving the brain injury community for years; however, the aftermath of COVID left us with no other choice but to pause the Centre's activities," says Marie-Eve Guillotte, Chair of the Board, WCSBH. "We had to pivot and are now currently looking at coming back stronger than ever to continue our work with this underserved population.
As of today, all referrals coming to the Watson Centre Society for Brain Health will be redirected to ECHOS for continued cognitive rehabilitation. Alongside ECHOS, the Watson Centre will be better equipped to pursuing our wonderful work of getting brain injury survivors the life they want and deserve."
Eaton Cognitive Health Optimization Systems (ECHOS) was started in 2021 by Howard Eaton to better support the needs of people in the community looking to optimize their brain health as they age and recover from illness or injury. His goal is to align some of the best practices in healthy aging into one accessible program that people can join and experience a healthier program while under the close supervision of a cognitive coach.
ABI Wellness offers a transformative, evidence-based solution for organizations seeking to help clients improve cognitive functions through on-site and virtual care. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's proprietary BEARS system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
