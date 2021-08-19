LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency, the only woman-owned certified insurance, benefits, and training company in the United States has agreed to acquisition by Branch Benefits Consultants, Nevada's largest minority owned independent insurance agency. The acquisition will allow for expanded services to the customers as well as create jobs and more opportunities nationwide; fueling the economy.
As with any company one has owned for over 20 years, deciding a business succession process is a complex decision. Being always forward-thinking, Leslie Saunders was clear when the time and partner were right. "I knew it was time to sell while there was upside potential, and a new generation to scale the business in ways I couldn't," says Leslie Saunders, President of the Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency. "After extensive research, I found the perfect buyer to fit the needs of my clients and couldn't be more thrilled about the future."
"The partnership acquisition with Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency for me is first about legacy preservation," says Quincy L Branch, President and CEO of Branch Benefits Consultants. "Being a 2nd generation insurance agency owner, I see and understand the value of what Leslie has built over her 30+ year career. LSIA has been an asset to the ACDBE airport programs and I look to ensure that it continues," he adds.
For professionals such as Mrs. Saunders and Mr. Branch, strategic business deals go beyond revenue and job creation. It feeds to the community as well, which is more important now than ever. Mr. Branch notes, "as a successful independent agency Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency has been able to support local charities and other community-based initiatives via countless donations and volunteer hours, which is important to us." Both believe that having connections to all the airports in the US will allow the firm to continue to have an impact in numerous communities across the United States.
Official management change was completed on 12/31/20 and the company will assume the new brand as of 1/1/2021.
About Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency
Leslie Saunders is the only certified woman-owned insurance, benefits and training company in the U.S. WBE/DBE certifications extend to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, covering 240 airports and providing a range of insurance products for corporate and public entities. The company designs and implements employee benefits plans and creates and deploys HR training systems for small and large businesses alike, including many women-owned firms, airports and airport concessionaires. Travel, trip cancelation and pet insurance are also available. LSI also offers general liability, workers' compensation, as well as aircraft liability for drones, helicopters and jets. For more information about Leslie Saunders Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit http://www.lesliesaunders.com for more info.
About Branch Benefits Consultants
Established in 2011, Branch Benefits Consultants, (BBC) has successfully expanded on the agency partnership first established in 2000 by then sister company Branch-Hernandez & Associates. As Nevada largest minority owned independent insurance agency, BBC was quickly established itself as one of the premier agencies in the industry. As a company that values and embraces diversity, CEO Quincy Branch cultivates a team of insurance professionals that specialize in personal, commercial and employee benefits products offerings. Learn more at http://bbc-ins.com
