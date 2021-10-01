NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denise Lee Yohn, a brand leadership expert and influential author, will be the keynote speaker at the International Trademark Association (INTA) 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual+ on November 15 to 19—the world's largest event for brand owners and intellectual property professionals. Ms. Yohn's presentation will explore "Brand Leadership: How to Build a Rock Star Brand."
The Annual Meeting, which consists of a unique hybrid format this year, will feature five days of robust educational sessions, Business Development opportunities, and Social Networking activities on a virtual platform, as well as one-day in-person mini-conferences in three cities during that same week—New York, New York on November 16; Berlin, Germany on November 17; and Los Angeles, California, on November 18.
Ms. Yohn will address the thousands of virtual attendees during the Opening Ceremonies and Keynote, on November 15 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am (EST). She has run her own firm as an independent consulting partner since 2004 and is the author of the bestselling book What Great Brands Do: The Seven Brand-Building Principles that Separate the Best from the Rest and the new book Extraordinary Experiences: What Great Retail and Restaurant Brands Do. Ms. Yohn initially cultivated her brand-building approaches through several high-level positions in advertising and client-side marketing, including Burger King and Land Rover, and led Sony Electronic Inc.'s first-ever brand office.
In her presentation, Ms. Yohn will challenge brand practitioners to think differently about brand-building. Drawing from case studies, analyses, and interviews with leaders of the world's leading brands, she will illustrate how to achieve "rock star brand" status.
Throughout the rest of the Annual Meeting, registrants will hear from more than 100 speakers, half of whom work at brands from around the world, during more than 20 educational sessions. The program features a daily track with a central theme: Building a Better Society Through Brands, The Business of Brands, Enforcement and Anticounterfeiting, Innovation and the Future of IP, and Regional Updates. Topics include anticounterfeiting, professional development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, among others.
In addition, an INTA Café open 24/7, Speed Networking sessions, small group discussions, and social activities centered around wellness, tastings, and experiences are just some of the plentiful Business Development and Social Networking opportunities during the Meeting.
Early Access registration closes on October 1; it offers early access, on October 18, to INTA's matchmaking and appointment tool to schedule meetings, and the ability to sign up for sessions with limited attendance on the virtual platform and at the first-come, first-served mini-conferences. Attendees must register first for the virtual meeting to register, at an additional fee, for a mini-conference. Also, during Early Access registration, INTA members save $100, compared with the General Access pricing subsequently in effect. General Access registration is open through October 29.
