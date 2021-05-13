SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces to its shareholders and the market that filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri. Shareholders of the Company may receive a copy of Braskem's audited financial statements included in the 2020 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

For further information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by telephone +55 11 3576-9531 or by e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

 

