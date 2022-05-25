Cloud communications expert Brendan Strain has joined Bridgepointe to lead the CCaaS and UCaaS practices. He will help mid-market and enterprise clients navigate the challenges of hybrid work and digital transformation in this role.
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced that Brendan Strain has joined the company as a Lead Solutions Architect focused on Enterprise Contact Centers.
Strain brings over 20 years of experience in communications and has been a long-time evangelist and architect for premier Contact Center and Unified Communication technologies. As the leader of the CCaaS and UCaaS practices, he will support Bridgepointe's IT Strategists in addressing current and emerging challenges, particularly as companies navigate the complexities of hybrid work and digital transformation.
"Both our Contact Center and Unified Communications practices have seen considerable growth in recent years," said Mike Pereira, Vice President of Technology. "As the adoption of cloud communications platforms isn't always in a straight line, Brendan's extensive knowledge of legacy PBXs and carrier voice services combined with his market experience with modern omnichannel communication platforms are the key to supporting our enterprise customers.
His blend of business acumen and technical skill will help both IT leaders and the C-suite support measurable business outcomes."
Strain is an industry veteran with years of channel experience and has held cloud communications leadership roles at Masergy, Avaya and XO Communications. A thought leader and speaker, he has received multiple awards for his sales leadership and commitment to client success.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Bridgepointe team and to be leading the Contact Center and Unified Communications practices moving ahead," said Brendan Strain, Solutions Architect. "The evolution and adoption of the cloud communications and collaboration market is happening so quickly; clients need guidance from experts who can help them maximize the full potential of these solutions."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
