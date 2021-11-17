NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jorge Campos joins Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.'s New York office as Counsel within the firm's Corporate and Commercial Transactions practice group.
Campos will focus his practice on helping clients in matters involving corporate securities, specializing in capital markets, securities regulation, corporate governance, SEC reporting obligations, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, due diligence and commercial agreements.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge to our law firm," said Tobias Ziegler, who co-leads Bressler's Corporate and Commercial Transactions group. "His broad experience representing investment banks, public, and private companies with global operations in a range of corporate legal matters will prove crucial to the service we offer clients and the growth of our practice."
Campos has experience representing investment banks, public, and private companies with global operations in a broad range of cross-border and domestic corporate legal matters. He is experienced in matters involving federal securities law violations, disclosure failures and regulatory compliance, class action litigation, SEC and FINRA examinations and enforcement proceedings involving allegations of fraud and compliance failures; defense of public and private companies and individuals in SEC and FINRA regulatory enforcement actions involving AML violations, market trading abuse, and disclosure failures in offering materials, registration statements, and filings.
Before joining Bressler, Campos served as senior corporate securities associate responsible for all aspects of a variety of corporate finance transactions for U.S. and foreign public and private companies, broker dealers, and institutional investors. He received his J.D. at Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico. He went on to earn his Executive MBA in Global Business from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona and an LL.M in Intellectual Property and Information Technology from Fordham University School of Law.
Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. is a leading full-service law firm that represents Fortune 500 corporations, midsize and small privately held companies, investment advisers, brokerage firms, banks, franchises, insurers, and non-profits. The firm also represents emerging companies and high-net-worth individuals and families. Bressler's legal services include financial institutions and securities, insurance litigation, labor and employment, environmental, corporate and commercial transactions, real estate, bankruptcy, and business, commercial, fiduciary, and general litigation. An NLJ 350, Law360 Top 400 and New Jersey Law Journal Top 20 firm, Bressler has been recognized by U.S. News' Best Lawyers in America and Best Law Firms, Chambers U.S.A., Super Lawyers, and various Business Journal's Top Law Firms. Bressler has more than 150 attorneys across offices in Florham Park, NJ, New York, NY, Birmingham, AL, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, NC, and Houston and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit http://www.bressler.com.
