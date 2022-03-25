SAO PAULO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company's website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF's audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF's Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:

BRF S.A. 

Investor Relations Department 

Av. Nações Unidas, 8,501, 1st floor 

05425-070 – São Paulo – SP – Brasil 

Tel.: 11 2322-5377 

E-mail: acoes@brf.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brf-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-2021-301511099.html

SOURCE BRF

