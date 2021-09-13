MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Balzli is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional residential and commercial painting company – Fresh Coat Painters of Melbourne.
Fresh Coat Painters of Melbourne offers painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining; popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal; faux painting; garage epoxy; drywall repair and more in Melbourne, Viera, Rockledge, Cocoa and the surrounding areas. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.
"At Fresh Coat Painters, our team members are professional, experienced, trained, background checked and more. This business isn't just about painting walls. It's about changing the experience people have come to expect from a painting company and creating life-long customers. That takes a commitment to a different kind of customer service and that's what we're here to do," Balzli said.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.
Owning his own business is Balzli's third career – he was a commercial pilot and then he worked for his family's industrial painting business, both of which required extensive travel. He grew up in Key West and his family was ready to move back to his home state. Balzli was researching business opportunities in Florida when he came across Fresh Coat Painters.
"My previous careers relied heavily on two things I know will benefit my Fresh Coat Painters clients: customer service and quality control. I know what it takes to do the job right and, as a local small business owner, I'll be personally responsible for my team and their work. I'm looking forward to providing people in this area with a new kind of painting company," Balzli said.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Melbourne is bonded and insured.
For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Melbourne, call 321-522-5120, email BBalzli@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Melbourne.
Media Contact
Kellie May, Fresh Coat Painters, 5133793185, marketing@freshcoatpainters.com
SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters