DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelayOne, a surgical care team coordination solutions provider, announced that Brian Graves has joined the company as chief revenue officer and will be responsible for all sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships. Bringing more than 30 years of experience working in healthcare IT organizations, Graves is uniquely qualified to lead the company's aggressive growth plans in 2022.
"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for our solutions, which help health systems improve the financial and clinical performance of their surgical services teams and facilities," said Cam Sexton, CEO of RelayOne. "Brian has spent the vast majority of his career working with hospitals and healthcare IT systems to help them improve efficiencies and workflows. I'm thrilled to add Brian to our growing team of industry experts who are focused on enabling health systems to more efficiently use their facilities and improve surgical team collaboration and satisfaction."
As health systems seek to recoup lost revenue and work through growing backlogs of surgical procedures that were created when patients put elective surgeries on hold during the pandemic, the inefficiencies associated with outdated communication mechanisms are being highlighted. In fact, in a recent survey of more than 100 health system leaders, 44% of respondents said they still use phone calls, text messages, and pagers to alert surgical team members of schedule or case changes. As more health systems turn to modern, mobile technologies to help disparate team members stay better connected, RelayOne is emerging as the go-to source for faster, smarter, and more comprehensive surgical care team collaboration.
According to Graves, "Having spent many years in healthcare IT, it's refreshing to see such an innovative yet practical approach to solving a problem that has plagued the industry for decades – making sure everyone on the surgical care team knows about and can act on up-to-the-minute information about surgical cases. The RelayOne team has made significant strides in the market in a short amount of time, and I'm excited to help the company grow and gain additional market share."
Prior to joining RelayOne, Graves spent more than 10 years in leadership positions for a variety of solution providers who are focused on improving surgical and clinical workflows. His in-depth knowledge of clinical and operational workflows in hospitals and health systems is valuable to RelayOne as the company looks to grow its market share in the Surgical Care Coordination and Analytics marketplace. Nominated in 2012 by Dr. Tim Porter-O'Grady, Graves was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the American Nurses Foundation (ANF), part of the ANA Enterprise, where he served for seven years, contributing to a variety of initiatives supporting nurses to bring about significant change in health care. He is a member of HIMSS and HFMA and earned his BA from the University of New Hampshire, Graves can be found on LinkedIn or by contacting RelayOne at sales@RelayOne.com.
RelayOne provides software solutions accessible anytime, anywhere to healthcare providers for surgical care team collaboration. RelayOne reduces operational costs and increases margins with a quick-to-deploy and easy-to-use platform that is designed to optimize workflow through performance analytics, case readiness status updates, and real-time notification of surgical case changes, all without exposing personal health information (PHI). Some of the nation's leading health systems rely on RelayOne to help them optimize the performance of their operating teams. To learn more about RelayOne, visit http://www.RelayOne.com or email PR@RelayOne.com.
