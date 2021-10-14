SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISOSHARE, a leading cyber security professional and managed services provider, has appointed Brian Payne as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Brian will oversee the delivery, marketing, IT facilities, and human resources efforts for the organization.
Brian has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, operations and business management and driving rapidly growing organizations during times of extreme transformational growth. This strategic hire coincides with three consecutive years of record growth recognized by Inc. 5000, including honors as the 2nd and 7th fastest growing private company in Orange County CA in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
"CISOSHARE has been growing at an incredible scale now for years. We are so excited to have the veteran experience and leadership that Brian brings to help guide us as we continue to accelerate," said Mike Gentile, Founder and CEO of CISOSHARE. "We couldn't have found a better team player that is a recognized expert at driving execution during times of extreme growth," says Gentile.
Prior to joining the CISOSHARE team, Brian was instrumental in steering IT and business operations at Ambry Genetics from its early days to its eventual sale for a billion dollars.
"I couldn't be happier to join this dynamic team," said Payne. "With our proven methodology in security program development and strong client base, I cannot wait to help accelerate our growth in the next phase of our business."
About CISOSHARE
Based in Southern California and serving organizations of all industries, CISOSHARE is the leading provider of security program development, professional, and managed service provider for leading organizations around the world. Our efforts have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row as the 2nd and 7th fastest growing security company in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Learning and teaching lies at the core of CISOSHARE's culture, focusing on educating employees and clients about information security through our services. We have served hundreds of organizations from, supplying dedicated security leaders to developing world-class security programs from the ground up. Find out more at https://cisoshare.com
Media Contact
Miad Moussawi, CISOSHARE, +1 8002033817 Ext: 705, miad.moussawi@cisoshare.com
SOURCE CISOSHARE